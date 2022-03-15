Few projects in recent memory carry the kind of feel-good sentiments as the effort to restore the Liberty Theatre in La Grande and that is why area residents should support a campaign to raise funds to finish the renovation work.
The new campaign’s objectives are simple: raise $350,000 in private donations to supplement an effort to garner $250,000 in grants. The goal is to raise the money by July 1.
If that amount of money is collected, the venue — which was built around 1910 — could be open again this year.
It is an ambitious goal, no doubt about it, but a lot of work has already been completed, such as the restoration of the facility’s 100-year-old chandelier.
Plumbing, electrical and heating work is still being completed.
The beauty of the theater renovation project rests in its historical significance and economic importance. The facility will be more than another building in La Grande’s downtown. The theater, once restored, could very well be the linchpin in economic development in terms of attracting tourists. The theater will also be another one of those intangible elements that make a small city more attractive to its residents.
Plans to finish the restoration effort were stymied when the pandemic hit. The pandemic pushed back construction completion dates and, with a subsequent rise in prices in materials, the goal of finishing the restoration is in a holding pattern.
That is why the fundraising effort is so important. The money needed isn’t going to go into a black hole where area residents never see it again. The benefits of a cash infusion will be evident once the theater renovation is done for all to see, and, hopefully, enjoy.
Donating money for this effort is very much about giving back to the community in a real way. The theater work is important and any help from the public will be welcome. The work is important because any time a community can do something to enhance the livability of a town, everyone wins. We support this new campaign to get cash to finish this project and we hope residents feel the same way.
