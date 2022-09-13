There were a number of remembrance ceremonies across the county over the weekend marking the anniversary of the deadly Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, and it was fitting such events occurred even as the years continue to roll by.
While there is no doubt such remembrances will continue into the future, we must guard that they do not lose their significance.
Even now, more than 20 years later, the events of that day can seem so long ago the focus of that time becomes blurred.
We cannot forget, though, those who perished on that day. Thousands of Americans were slaughtered, and our nation was put on the path to our longest war that included conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.
None of us could know it then but we were already moving down the road to war, to spending billions and expending the blood of our service members.
Often in the wake of such terrible events, there is a long exercise in placing blame and then, long after, a study of lessons. What did we learn, if anything, from those terrible days?
We learned that our nation is a strong one. It is resilient and can bounce back from a national tragedy and secure triumph. We learned that our military can be, and is, the strongest in the world and is ready to take on our enemies wherever they may be.
Yet whether a larger lesson — the power of our collective attention span — has been learned is still not certain. The 9/11 attacks occurred against a backdrop of Islamic fanaticism and discontent with the United States. There were specific reasons our enemies chose to attack us. For nearly 10 years up to that deadly day, intelligence officials in the U.S. knew people like Osama bin Laden were intent on attacking our country.
When the attacks did occur, there were plenty of people asking “Why?” and “Why do they hate us?”
Many Americans seemed bewildered. They shouldn’t have been. Yet Americans historically and culturally don’t like to think a whole lot about other nations or spend much time trying to decipher foreign ideologies. We tend to be a self-absorbed nation and do not spend a lot of collective thought on foreign policy.
That should change. Our response to the deadly attacks showed us at our best, but our total surprise at the assaults showed we simply spend very little time trying to understand the viewpoints of foreign adversaries.
We can ignore them in the future only at our own peril.
