The major spending package approved by Oregon lawmakers at the end of the so-called short session will deliver a lot of money to Eastern Oregon, and while many projects of merit will receive cash the most significant outlay is money for the Union County Fairgrounds.
The fairgrounds are on track to receive $1 million, and it will be able to use every cent of that to help fund renovations projects, not the least of which will be the building of a new sewer line connection. The new connection will allow sewage to run from the facility to the city of La Grande’s wastewater system. That, in turn, will mean the fairgrounds will once again have functioning restrooms, an amenity — really a necessity — that has been missing.
The sewer line project will cost about $2 million. The fairgrounds received around $270,000 in state funds earlier this year, and the additional $1 million from the new spending package will certainly go a long way to solving the sewer line challenge.
That should be great news to the residents of Union County. The fairground facility is more than just a place to hold a carnival once a year but an historic element to the county. Its worth cannot be evaluated in simple terms of expediency but must be seen through a holistic lens. The fairgrounds provide a place every year for the 4-H youth of the county to show off their hard work, and it also functions as an emergency site for such operations as COVID-19 vaccinations.
The $1 million outlay is the work of a host of lawmakers who deserve to be lauded. Those lawmakers ensured that money could be sent to fairgrounds across Eastern Oregon, including Malheur, Baker and Harney counties. The money is needed and will arrive not a moment too soon.
We often can take a facility like the Union County Fairgrounds for granted. We shouldn’t. That’s because such facilities are part of our hometown fabric and should never be forgotten or dismissed. Is more money needed for the fairgrounds? Certainly. Yet this latest infusion of funds will help get a facility we need back on track toward the future.
