Jarett Armstrong probably said it best in a story in this newspaper earlier this week “It was pretty great, to be honest,” he said.
Armstrong, of course, was speaking about the triumph of his team — La Grande High School varsity baseball — at the OSAA Class 4A baseball championship.
In a spectacular show of offensive firepower and defensive prowess, the Tigers defeated Hidden Valley 10-1 to claim the state crown.
The victory caps another great season by the Tigers and should firmly place them in the pantheon of great prep diamond squads in the history of the state.
We often spend a great deal of time focusing on issues that seemingly transcend our local area and that is why is it is a pleasure — from time to time — to stop the news train, so to speak, and take stock of a feel-good tale such as the big win by the Tigers.
In a way, the win by the Tigers signifies a victory for the entire town. For a brief moment, we can all put aside the worries and hopes of our lives and simply reflect on a story that is pure in its simplicity.
The La Grande win allows us to remember, if only for a moment, the days when practical items — such as winning a state championship baseball game — took center stage. We can all bask in the prep glory of the Tigers’ triumph and remember that, occasionally, small things really do mean a lot.
The players and coaches deserve a great deal of credit, but so do the parents who stood by their players and supported them throughout the season. The administrators and other school officials behind the team should also be lauded for lending their support.
The Tigers’ victory was very much about a team with a dream coming together at a crucial time. Teamwork paid dividends for La Grande and helped it earn a huge win. We hope this success is remembered because it was a unique triumph, not easily achieved.
Our collective hats are off to the LHS baseball team. Great job!
