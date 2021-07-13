At first glance the La Grande City Council meeting last week wasn’t anything to write home about.
The elected board discussed matters on its consent agenda and tackled six pieces of new business. By all accounts, the meeting went by the numbers.
Nothing special.
Except it was special. That’s because the meeting was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic the council held an in-person meeting.
COVID-19 hit just about every facet of our society in one way or another, and its impact on democracy was real and concerning.
All across the nation, city councils and county commission and statehouse lawmakers were compelled by the pandemic to meet on virtual platforms. Those platforms, while accessible to the public in most cases, didn’t provide the same kind of voter-to-lawmaker interaction crucial for the wheels of democracy to function.
Democracy is a messy business and it rests on a number of different pillars. One of those pillars is the ability of the voter — a member of the body politic — to attend a meeting any time they feel the need. That kind of openness to the public’s business serves our nation well. As voters, we know that if there is an issue we believe is crucial to our life, we can meet with lawmakers inside the forum of an official meeting and give testimony. That, in turn, creates a sacred covenant between those who are elected and those who elect.
Voters simply can’t get the same kind of interaction while attending a virtual meeting.
All types of potential problems — from a bad internet connection to a worn-out computer — can stymie an ordinary voter’s attempt to participate in democracy. Attracting people to interact and participate in our democracy is hard enough as it is. Add another layer of difficulty and most see challenges instead of opportunities to be part of our political system.
The virtual alternatives were necessary and good as far as they could go, but they simple didn’t go far enough to ensure our democracy retains its vitality.
The actions of government — such as a typical city council meeting — may not ignite screaming headlines but those activities are critical to the day-to-day heath of our democracy.
It wasn’t the most earth-shattering city council meeting last week, but it was sure nice to see our locally elected lawmakers back in their seats where they are readily accessible to those who elected them.
