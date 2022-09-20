The La Grande City Council appears to be on the right track regarding the top projects it could support with $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Last week, the council held a town hall session where city officials and residents were able to give input on how the one-time chunk of cash could be spent. The city made the right choice in conducting the town hall and another good choice when it sought input from the public on where to spend the money.
The top three projects are a water and sewer line project on the east side of town, road repairs and money for the Union County Fairgrounds. Two of those choices make good sense and a third, while not as attractive as the other two, isn’t a bad idea.
Clearly the Union County Fairgrounds needs a major upgrade and the money from the city will be a big help. The fairgrounds has needed cash for a long time, and why the facility was allowed to be clearly a low priority for money for so long is a question for another time. For now, the city’s tentative plan to give money to the facility is a good one.
Using the money to repair streets is another excellent idea. We all can get a feel for the disrepair of some of the city’s streets by driving along them, and there are places around town that definitely need to be improved. Making this effort a priority is also a good move.
Funneling $1.5 million in cash to a water and sewer line project, to deliver water and sewer services to the edge of a piece of land that could be used for future housing developments is wise in the sense that to bring growth the city must have the infrastructure in place.
The area is flat and attractive — city officials assert — for developers and could open up as many as 1,000 future housing units.
Yet councilman Gary Lillard brought up a valid point when he raised the concern the sewer and water line venture would appear to benefit only a handful of private landowners and not all of La Grande.
Another good point is while ensuring there is infrastructure for growth, where are all of the developers who aim to build massive subdivisions in that area? Have any developers submitted plans to the city for such a project? If so, when did they do it?
Creating and enhancing infrastructure is not a bad idea, but city officials must guard about putting the proverbial cart before the horse.
