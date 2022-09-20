The La Grande City Council appears to be on the right track regarding the top projects it could support with $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Last week, the council held a town hall session where city officials and residents were able to give input on how the one-time chunk of cash could be spent. The city made the right choice in conducting the town hall and another good choice when it sought input from the public on where to spend the money.

