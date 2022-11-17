It seems like every few years the good idea fairy manifests in the mind’s eye of someone, somewhere in Oregon, to get a new ballot measure before voters that, at first glance, appears lucid and needed.
Yet those “good ideas” that eventually get before voters often are not thought through nor are the unintended consequences evaluated.
The best case in point is the recent passage of Ballot Measure 114, the newest gun restriction mandate that several sheriffs — including Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen — have said they will not entirely enforce.
The second part of this particular equation is the measure’s utter lack of relevance in places such as Eastern Oregon.
By now, a week after the election, most voters are probably already aware of the nuts and bolts of the new measure. Essentially the measure requires residents to complete firearms training before obtaining a permit to buy a gun and limits ammunition magazines to 10 rounds each.
Let’s be clear: Gun violence in the U.S. is a major problem. Gun violence should not be dismissed nor ignored. Too many people, for far too long, have become victims of gun violence, including children and young adults.
Yet, the key question that should be asked is will a new law — such as Measure 114 — really curb gun violence? Does forcing people to obtain firearms training before obtaining a permit to buy a gun stop gun violence?
Supporters of the new law can surely point to statistics that show such is the case just as those opposed to the measure could do the same.
The real answer is a systematic appraisal of gun violence — such as its root causes — completed by a bipartisan panel of voters and lawmakers. Simply creating a requirement to get firearms training and limiting the number of bullets in a magazine are not enough to address the array of elements behind gun violence in America.
Mental health, crime, drug abuse and a splintered culture are all wrapped into the gun violence paradigm. This measure doesn’t address these issues but creates another level of bureaucracy and more work for police.
Finally, laws such as Measure 114 have no relevance in rural Oregon, where rifles and pistols, for the most part, are used as tools or to hunt.
There are better ways to tackle gun violence in America than a new law that is hopelessly vague and will most likely be overturned in court.
