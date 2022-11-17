It seems like every few years the good idea fairy manifests in the mind’s eye of someone, somewhere in Oregon, to get a new ballot measure before voters that, at first glance, appears lucid and needed.

Yet those “good ideas” that eventually get before voters often are not thought through nor are the unintended consequences evaluated.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.