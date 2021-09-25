Voters had a reasonable expectation that lawmakers could come together and broker a fair deal regarding a major political redistricting plan for the state, but if they’re hopes were high, then lawmakers did what they do so well and dashed them.
The redistricting debate kicked off this week at the Oregon Legislature in Salem and rather quickly ran into the old barrier of political division, severed deals and — you guessed it — COVID-19.
The redistricting is necessary after the latest census where Oregon secured a new, sixth U.S. House seat. Lawmakers face a deadline to finish out the redistricting process by Sept. 27. If they cannot cut a deal on the redistricting, the job will be shuffled to a group of five retired judges appointed by the Oregon Supreme Court.
The redistricting process was stalled at midweek because of the knowledge someone in the Capitol building tested positive for COVID-19. The redistricting effort, though, was already in trouble before then after House Speaker Tina Kotek bailed out of a previous agreement that shared power with Republicans on key decisions regarding the political redistricting plan.
In response to the broken alliance, the House Republican Leader, Christine Drazan, said a Republican walkout was a possibility. Drazan indicated the Democrats need to approach the redistricting in a fairer manner.
If Republicans do walk out in response to their perception of unfairness, the House of Representatives won’t have a quorum, which means legislative business stops.
The entire process has been fraught with the business-as-usual political shenanigans voters have, unfortunately, come to expect from the Legislature. Kotek’s move to back out of a deal is troublesome but there is plenty of blame to go around regarding why this latest legislative development has devolved into a sideshow drama.
Republicans are justifiably angry that Kotek left them high and dry, and it should be more than a little concerning to voters that Democrats sanctioned such a move. That’s because the goal is to create a redistricting plan that is fair, that doesn’t leave Oregonians out of the political process and makes sense.
That doesn’t appear to be what is going on. Instead, it looks like Democrats are trying to alter the course of the procedure to help their party.
While all is fair in American politics, perhaps lawmakers should be thinking about what is best for all voters, not just the ones who happen to adhere to their party dogma.
Lawmakers have a few more days to work this problem out. Let’s hope for our future they can get it right.
But don’t count on it.
