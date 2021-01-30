Raise your glass for mental health. Alcohol drinkers could be contributing $746 million in new taxes every year to raise money for mental health.
The Oregon Health Authority had proposed a similar tax in its plans, but Gov. Kate Brown declined to include it in her budget. The nonprofit Oregon Recovers has teamed up with legislators to work up a tax bill anyway. Is it what Oregon needs?
Suggesting higher taxes on alcohol might not make you popular at parties, but it makes sense on some levels. Higher taxes can reduce consumption and raise money. As the price goes up, some problems might go down. The state can also raise taxes without creating a whole new bureaucracy because the bureaucracy is already there. The concept under consideration would take the money raised and use it to help Oregonians with mental health problems.
And there is a need. Relatively speaking, the state of Oregon has one of the highest rates of need for mental health care and the lowest rates of access, according to Mental Health America, a nonprofit dedicated to mental health.
We haven’t seen the exact proposal, but according to the Willamette Week, it would “compel the Oregon Liquor Control Commission to raise prices 20%” on hard alcohol. The rest of the money would be raised by increasing taxes on beer and wine. It’s not clear what that would mean to prices for a six-pack or a bottle of wine.
Are Oregon’s taxes on alcohol too high or too low now? The Tax Foundation regularly puts out maps that show relative rates among the states. Beer taxes in Oregon in 2020 were about 8 cents a gallon, giving it one of the lowest rates in the country, 45th. Wine taxes were about 67 cents a gallon, making it 31st in the country. And Oregon was No. 2 in taxes for distilled spirits at $21.95 a gallon, though that takes into consideration an implied rate because the state of Oregon controls hard liquor sales.
Of course, higher taxes could mean lower sales, and that could mean jobs. Oregon has some 900 wineries, 400 breweries, 100 cideries and 73 distributors. You can’t walk far around some communities without bumping into a brewer or distiller. And many of those businesses have been slammed by the pandemic.
No matter how you feel about this tax proposal, you can let your legislator know.
