Oregon Ballot Measure 114 may make some sense in a crowded urban setting, but it probably won’t lower gun deaths and it will probably be overturned in the courts as unconstitutional, and voters should ponder this new measure carefully before they cast their ballots.
The ballot measure — supported by a host of groups, including the League of Oregon Women Voters — is the most recent of an array of proposed gun laws across the nation to limit the damage such weapons can do.
Against the specter of school shootings and rising homicide cases in many parts of America, more restrictive gun laws seem to be the ready answer for many.
The ballot measure would require gun owners in the state to apply and buy a permit, submit a photo identification, be fingerprinted, complete approved safety training and pass a criminal background check.
The measure would also ban the manufacture, importation, possession and sale of ammunition magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
There is a lot to like about this measure if one is so inclined. It creates a multitiered system to help ensure guns don’t end up in the wrong hands — but while it may make sense in a metro area of the state, out in Eastern Oregon the proposed law is a bankrupt one.
For one, the measure is repetitive. The state already requires background checks when you buy a gun.
Secondly, for the most part, guns in the rural areas of the state are not toys. On a ranch or a rural farm, guns are like shovels. They are one of many tools used to do work.
Eastern Oregon also boasts a vibrant hunting culture. Again, those hunting in the great forests of our area typically don’t carry high-capacity magazines or engage in deadly firefights with deer, elk, bear or antelope.
The measure, also, will most likely face time in court where — despite proclamations to the contrary — such laws are usually overturned.
In a sense Measure 114 is yet another one-size-fits-all concept created inside the urban areas of the state that has absolutely no relevance to places like Eastern Oregon.
The law, if passed, will also create more work for law enforcement, especially for the Oregon State Police.
If you are a resident of rural Oregon, the measure is just one more new government regulation to deal with.
