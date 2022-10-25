Oregon Ballot Measure 114 may make some sense in a crowded urban setting, but it probably won’t lower gun deaths and it will probably be overturned in the courts as unconstitutional, and voters should ponder this new measure carefully before they cast their ballots.

The ballot measure — supported by a host of groups, including the League of Oregon Women Voters — is the most recent of an array of proposed gun laws across the nation to limit the damage such weapons can do.

