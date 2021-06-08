One blaze is already burning and the summer outlook for wildfires is not looking any better with the passage of time.
While lightning is the chief culprit in most forest fires in Eastern Oregon — and no one can do much about Mother Nature — that does not take the public off the hook regarding caution and using common sense when out in the woods this summer.
We live in an area that beckons with outstanding recreational opportunities. Just look in any direction from the Grande Ronde Valley and there are places that offer great outdoor venues. Drive less than an hour south into Baker County, or venture northward into Wallowa County, and one will find even more recreational prospects.
Those exceptional outdoor locations, though, are always at risk in the summer of becoming tinderboxes and igniting. Last year, portions of Western and Southern Oregon were traumatized and scorched by out-of-control wildfires that left a deadly wake. Towns were burned and people died. We do not want to see that kind of scenario play out here.
That means, then, those who wish to play in our forests and enjoy camping and other recreational opportunities must pay attention and use caution as the watchword.
The wildfire danger is always there, but this year, with drought haunting most of the West, the risk is greater. That means forests and grasslands are potentially going to be drier than normal.
Safeguarding our public forests and lands during the summer months is not difficult. Key tips can make a huge difference. For example, campers and those heading into the woods to recreate should ensure they check their vehicles and generators and confirm they function. When pulling a trailer into a camping spot, make sure safety chains and other equipment are not going to drag on the road and possibly cause sparks.
Campfires should be small and contained with either rocks or a metal ring. Campers should also be careful to pick the right spot for a campfire. Keep campfires away from tents, trees and dry grass. And always makes sure the campfire is out before you depart for home.
Those are simple and easy steps to ensure the things we enjoy the most about our area remain viable and as pristine as possible throughout the summer.
We cannot control Mother Nature and lightning strikes are part of the summer, but we can do a lot to minimize risks caused by humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.