It is time for Union County and the city of La Grande to fish or cut bait regarding a proposal to build a major water and sewer line to connect the fairgrounds to the city system.
At stake, of course, is the future viability of what should be a pretty important venue, but city officials have recently raised questions about, essentially, who will pay for the long-term sustainability of the project. The project will include not only the line but a lift station. Both the line and the lift station will need to be built and maintained for many years.
The project — at least for now — carries about a $2.1 million price tag. The venture will be divided into two phases. The first phase — at about a cost of $1.52 million — is possible through state funding and local fundraising efforts. The second phase of the project includes construction of new restroom facilities at the fairgrounds.
City leaders are quite right to list future costs of maintenance and ownership of a lift station as challenges. Taxpayers expect their city manager, public works director and elected members of the council to ask tough questions and seek answers. If they were not asking questions about items such as who will own the lift station and maintain it and the water/sewer line they wouldn’t be doing their jobs.
The county, to its credit, earmarked funds — $250,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act — to construct the sewer line as the Oregon Department of Transportation completes work on the Second Street bridge.
The county and the city appear to be working forward to make the plan a reality, but far more needs to be done. City officials and the fairground board need to iron out the details about future responsibilities of the line and the lift station as soon as possible. The county should explore ways to get more money for the project because there are other avenues.
For one, county officials need to be in active discussions with our state representatives to find more cash. Simply asking for help and taking no for an answer isn’t going to fly on this project. The state Legislature’s Emergency Board is slated to meet early this summer and there is no reason why county leaders, through their elected representatives, couldn’t ask for some help.
The bottom line is a simple one: The county needs a fully functioning fairgrounds, and that means sewer and water. It’s time for our elected and appointed leaders to solve this problem.
