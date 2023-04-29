When it comes to feral cats, it’s all about money. Which Union County, or apparently any other city, apparently doesn’t have.
Recently The Observer published a story regarding what can only be termed as a growing problem with feral cats in the area, but it’s been a challenge for some time and has never been adequately addressed by officials.
That needs to change.
Obviously, the feral cat problem isn’t a major crisis along the same lines of a fire or a flood. Yet for many residents, it is a crisis of a certain magnitude with no solution in sight.
Concerned residents have reached out to the Blue Mountain Humane Association as one answer but the organization isn’t geared to address a major feral cat problem like the one now facing some of our neighbors and friends.
In short, the humane association’s mission doesn’t cover dealing with feral cats. The county’s animal control staff consists of two people. They cover a large area and spend a lot of time dealing with an array of animal issues, not just feral cats.
Both the humane association and the animal control arm of the sheriff’s office appear to be willing to address the issue but for one thing — a lack of funds.
The answer, of course, is money to create a robust trap-neuter-release program. Elected leaders at the county and city level need to get on the ball as soon as possible and find funding to create such a program.
The county, to its credit, is already trying to find a solution, but Matt Scarfo, Union County commissioner, admitted that the search for funding was not going well.
The county should seek input from local elected and appointed officials to find a way to capture funds to implement a trap-neuter-release program. We’re not talking about millions. We’re not even talking about thousands. We are talking about just enough to get such a program going and to sustain it until the tide can be turned.
This is a problem with an easy fix. We should get going on it and solve it.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.