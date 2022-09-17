The effort by the La Grande City Council with its work session and virtual town hall last week was a good one, and we hope the city plans to have more such events in the future.
The event was an interactive session regarding what the city should spend more than $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Earlier this summer the city announced it would be collecting input from residents regarding what they think is the best way to use the money.
There were already a lot of good ideas — presented by individual city departments — before the session, including a new recreation center, kick-starting revitalization activities in town or the purchase of a wildland fire engine.
Area residents added their own priorities, and ultimately all of that input will evolve into a solid way forward.
Yet, while the one-time payout has many suitors, city officials really must prioritize two items above all others: public safety and infrastructure upgrades, which should center mainly on upgrades of city streets.
Police Chief Gary Bell’s idea to use the money to fund a future law enforcement center gets an A-plus for ambition but it is probably, at least for now, a bridge too far.
Yet there are surely other items — such as equipment — the police department needs, and that is where the money should go. Other portions of the money should be divided out to the fire department and the remainder spent on city streets.
Investing in public safety — any time with any amount — is a wise decision. While city leaders must keep projects such as a recreation center on the “to do” list, such ventures are not priorities. They’re nice, no doubt about it, but they don’t squeeze — in the pantheon of priorities — out the critical task of ensuring the public remains safe.
Public safety costs a lot of money. In most rural areas of the state there are not enough police or firefighters. The more the city can do to help our local emergency responders, to ensure they are equipped property, the better off all of us will be during an emergency.
The city has a golden opportunity to shore up its public safety infrastructure with this one-time payout. It shouldn’t waste it.
