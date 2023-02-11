La Grande should move ahead and plan to spend money to hire a consultant to help frame a blueprint to build a new police station.
It is past time city officials carefully consider the construction of a new police station — preferably downtown — to meet the needs of La Grande in the future.
Make no mistake, neither the employment of a consultant nor the construction of a new station will be cheap. Taxpayers will most likely have to shoulder most, if not all, of the burden.
Yet before any type of plan can be developed the input from a professional is necessary, and that is why the city should direct Police Chief Gary Bell to seek out a consultant for such a future project.
Now the police department is housed in a building within the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The two agencies have shared space in the building — next to the courthouse — for decades. When the idea for the shared space was developed back in the 1980s, the concept seemed valid. That was more than 40 years ago. The world — even in the heartland — has changed dramatically.
Last month Bell told city councilors that a new building would likely need to be in the 13,000-square-foot range. He didn’t mention total cost for such a project but said the employment of a consultant would probably cost anywhere from $50,000-$75,000.
Those are big numbers, especially when it comes to taxpayer wallets, but at least in this case the investment will be worth it in the long run.
Investments by taxpayers in specific services — such as fire and police — are never a waste of money. Many other government spending ideas can attract plenty of justifiable criticism, but when it comes to public safety we should all be willing to pay for the best service possible. While a new police station isn’t going to happen any time soon for a host of reasons, a proposal to at least get the ball rolling by hiring a consultant is a good idea.
Obviously, the sooner such a move can be made by the city the better.
Planning ahead — even if a project is a goal for the distant future — is never a bad idea.
