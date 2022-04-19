Longevity in just about any profession usually says a whole lot about an individual’s focus and integrity, and the Enterprise High School sports community can look back on coach Mike Crawford’s tenure at the helm of the Outlaw girls basketball program with pride.
Crawford, a longtime fixture on the bench for the girls program, coached his last game this season for the Outlaws. He steps away from the program after 33 years, a state championship crown and a record of 520 wins in 795 games.
Crawford was in a way the last of a group of coaches from the now long defunct Wapiti League, a conference steeped in a tradition of competitiveness and prep hardwood glory. His long tenure is not only a testament to his own talents but to a single-minded devotion to the benefits of prep sports.
Fans and patrons of school districts often take such long stints as Crawford’s for granted. We see the well-known coach on the sidelines or the bench or next to the wrestling mat and expect — and count on — their participation into the future. The years run by, and the same face remains in a coaching position, securing a sense of longevity.
Crawford’s three decades of experience and success personifies this sense of security every season, where we know who the coach will be. In the world big picture that may not seem like much, but in our little piece of the heartland it is important.
Crawford didn’t walk away with a string of state championships, but he should depart with the knowledge that his time, his and his family’s sacrifices were worth it.
Coaches and their families at rural schools make major sacrifices every season. They endure long hours and often experience criticism along with praise. They are often caught in the middle of a terrible paradox where they must teach their players the fundamentals of a game and field criticism from parents and fans.
Most of all, though, Crawford’s departure marks the final chapter of an era that began in the days of the Wapiti League, before cellphones and internet on lonely bus rides across the Blue Mountains to small, secluded gyms where, during every game, the stakes were high and the chance at prep glory just a play away.
