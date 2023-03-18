No doubt the individuals on the Eastern Oregon University’s Student Fee Committee face a tough job every year when they must decide how much money from student incidental fees goes to the 18 student organizations and programs on campus.
Deciding what to prioritize with funding is a difficult endeavor whether it is at a college or a Fortune 500 company.
One decision the committee should reconsider, though, is its recent decision not to fund the university online student-run newspaper, The Voice.
The newspaper likely will not be able to continue to function after this school year without that support.
The decision harkens back to another funding judgment made in 2021 to close down KEOL, the longtime student-run college radio station.
That move was produced by a lack of interest and high FM licensing fees.
The Voice has appealed the move to slash its funding, as it should.
The fee committee received $290,000 more in funding requests than it had money for according to Tim Seydel, Eastern University’s vice president for university advancement.
Yet a glance at past funding shows money for the online gazette has dropped on a consistent basis since 2014.
In 2021, the fee committee also voted to cut all funding to the online newspaper but eventually changed course and provided $7,500 in funding.
The Voice has been part of the Eastern family since the 1940s and became an online publication in 2020.
Second-guessing budget decisions is always a tricky procedure. Setting funding priorities is never an easy task.
Yet in this case we believe the university should take a closer look at the fee committee’s initial decision. University officials probably need to get a little more involved than they are in this issue. While it may be convenient to leave such a decision to a committee of students, the fact is budget moves are important elements to a university and need to be carefully vetted.
In an age when newspapers are shuttering across the nation, this case is yet another troubling reminder that democracy faces some stiff challenges.
A free press, even at the university level, is important. If the funding slash is necessary because of overall costs, then that indicates there are larger funding issues the public needs to know about.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.