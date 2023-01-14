Community input has never been easier than now in our current digital age, and taking advantage of this is the Imbler School District Board of Directors’ continued use of collecting opinions and ideas via online surveys.
The school board is using a survey to gather input from residents as it prepares to conduct an evaluation of the district’s superintendent, Randy Waite. The district has used this process for the past few years as part of its annual superintendent evaluation.
The process is a good one because it gives residents of the district a clear opportunity to furnish feedback. Of course, there are other avenues for providing feedback but a survey is one of the best ways to get a general sense of the mood of those who provide funding for the district.
Waite’s performance is the reason for the evaluation and, as far as we know, he has performed well and is most likely an asset to the district.
The key point is the ability of those within the district to be able to give their opinions to the board. While people can attend board meetings and give input, all of us are busy and often can’t attend meetings on a regular basis.
That’s why the survey is important and why the idea remains a vibrant one. Any time elected leaders can find an avenue to create a relatively seamless conduit of communication between them and voters, it’s a great idea.
Elected leaders cannot do their job effectively if they do not receive input from voters. In a democracy it really is that simple.
People generally want to be heard. They want to be able to address elected leaders with a problem or a compliment in a methodical and easy way. A survey gives those of us who deal with a packed schedule — and can’t attend a board meeting — an opportunity to deliver feedback in a constructive, and positive, way.
The Imbler School District Board of Directors deserves a lot of credit for developing the survey idea and sticking with it.
Whether it is with a survey, through interaction at a board meeting, a phone call or an email, voters must be able to provide their opinions and sentiments about issues to elected leaders.
That type of interaction not only is a key piece of democracy but it also creates confidence in those who have been elected to do the people’s business.
