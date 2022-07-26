The Greater Idaho movement has secured a lot of momentum in many different rural areas of our state and it should be no surprise.
That’s because many residents of Eastern Oregon are fed up with what they perceive to be a lack of accountability of their state government and a disconnect between what are almost two different cultures.
Clearly there is a political and cultural chasm between many portions of Eastern Oregon and pieces of the western side of the state.
All too often concepts that seem logical and useful in the Portland-metro area simply do not apply to the eastern part of the state.
The aim of the Greater Idaho movement is to use the Cascade Mountains as a sort of a dividing line. Land west of the mountains remains in Oregon, as would Bend and Sisters. Much of the rest of the state would become part of Idaho, seen by many as an entity that better fits the cultural and political outlook of the majority of Eastern Oregon’s residents.
Earlier this year, Mike McCarter, the president of Citizen for Greater Idaho, the group pushing to move Idaho’s border, said he wants Oregon legislators to sponsor a resolution next spring that would kickstart talks with Idaho about the concept.
Lynn Findley, R-Vale, told his constituents last year he would introduce such a resolution if county commissioners asked. Findley, though, said he didn’t personally support the idea of moving the state’s borders.
There are a lot of moving parts to this concept, a lot to unpack. While the idea has some merit, it really is very much like bringing a sledgehammer to a job that requires a tiny pickax.
In short, it proposes to tap into widespread discontent to deliver an answer that clearly overreaches.
The people that support the political effort of the Greater Idaho movement deserve a lot of credit. Their dedication can’t be questioned. Yet, potential problems to enacting such a plan — and there is an array of challenges to it — make the idea nearly impracticable.
The real answer rests in the political arena, with our elected legislative leaders. There is a disconnect between specific portions of Oregon. They are deep, and they rest within a political pool of disgruntlement.
Our elected legislative leaders need to start working on bridging the political and cultural gap, finding ways to be successful even though they are in a minority party. That involves compromise and statesmanship. Not adhering to dogma.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.