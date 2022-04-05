Cooperation between different stakeholders and groups with contrasting ideologies is all too often an unmet goal, but the recent news that the Upper Grande Ronde Watershed Partnership Place-Based Integrated Water Resources Plan was recognized by the state shows what success can be if patrons with different views work together.
The plan, at least six years in the making, essentially tackles the thorny problem of meeting the water needs of the region in the Upper Grande Ronde Basin. The blueprint furnishes a number of innovative ideas — from utilizing aboveground storage to widening sections of specific waterways.
The important element of the plan and its ideas is they would all be executed within existing environmental laws. There will be no rush to build dams or throw up reservoirs or damage streambanks. Instead, the plan will be used as a foundation for a viable, and methodical approach to water availability in the future.
The plan is also notable because of the way it was designed. A host of different agencies and groups — from the Union County Farm Bureau to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to area farmers and ranchers — gave input on it.
That type of cooperation should be a template for the future, not just in Union County but across the state and beyond.
The idea to bring a diverse group of people with varying and competing interests together to iron out a plan that focuses on the environment isn’t new, but it isn’t always successful. The watershed partnership is a visible example of everyone managing to work together toward a common goal.
Something similar occurred in nearby Malheur County where U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, worked with a coalition of conservations and ranchers and residents to create a framework to safeguard the Owyhee Canyonlands. Wyden’s effort showed ideological differences can be put aside to create a compromise over a highly contested environmental issue.
Compromise means not everyone gets exactly what they want, as is and was the case in southern Malheur County, but the Canyonlands plan and the Upper Grande Ronde Watershed blueprint should be in the front of the environmental management playbook going forward.
Both plans show that we can, indeed, work together to reach a goal that does what we all want — manage our natural resources in a responsible manner.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.