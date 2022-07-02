There were and are a lot of good things to point out in the recent decision by the Elgin City Council to move ahead on a new contract with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Readers may recall the city council pondered an idea to create its own police force recently, voting in May not to renew its contract with the sheriff’s office for enhanced law enforcement services and announcing plans to add back its own police department, one it disbanded about 10 years ago.
The sheriff’s office tasks three deputies for Elgin coverage, and a new city police department was projected to start with a chief and one officer. That decline in numbers was just one of a series of key questions that haunted the idea for a separate police force. Another issue was cost, and it was debatable whether — in the long run — creating a new, separate police force would be as cost effective as continuing a contract with the sheriff’s office.
The June 21 decision by the council was a good one, and Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen should be lauded for going back to the drawing board and crafting a new contract that was more affordable and less arduous for the city.
Another good element to the meeting was the number of residents who showed up. Elgin City Hall was packed, and for good reason. Residents — voters — did the right thing by attending and giving input in a constructive manner.
Elgin City Councilor Teresa Hylton-Shaffer’s plea to residents to attend council meetings often and not just when there is a major issue to debate was also well-reasoned.
Residents should, when possible, attend city council sessions. We often vote for our elected leader and then sort of turn down the volume and let them handle things. Democracy works only when there is a healthy give-and-take between voters and their elected representatives. The council session regarding the sheriff’s office contract was a perfect example of democracy working exactly the way it is supposed to, but Hylton-Shaffer is correct: More people need to attend council sessions on a regular basis.
Another positive piece to the decision by the council is how elected leaders — the council, the mayor and the sheriff — seemingly worked together to find a way to overcome a potential challenge. That’s what voters expect from their representatives.
All and all, this time our elected leaders made the right decision at the right time.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.