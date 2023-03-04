Sixteen years. That’s how long since Cove School District patrons voted on a measure to help fund local education.
Now, Cove voters will get the opportunity to decide on a $4 million bond in the May 16 election to build a new elementary school.
Between now and then, Cove School District patrons should do as much research and ask as many questions as they can.
For now, anyway, the issue isn’t whether the district needs a new elementary school. We’re leaning toward endorsing the bond because the number of students in the district — according to school superintendent Earl Pettit — is growing.
Pettit said in a recent story in this newspaper that since 2015 the district’s enrollment numbers have jumped by 100 to about 256 total students.
For a small school district that is a significant increase.
Yet any time taxpayers are asked to hand over more of their hard-earned dollars, it is wise to be prudent and seek as much information as possible.
Basic math shows the bond would cost property owners in the district about $1.76 per $100,000 of assessed value. That means the owner of a $100,000 will pay $176 in property taxes for the bond. The bond, Pettit said, would be paid off in 15 years.
One key element already stands out on the proposed bond. That is the fact the state would chip in $4 million as part of a grant to help get the new school built.
As always with school bonds the key question really comes down to how much district patrons value education and whether or not they can justify extra taxes. That isn’t an easy debate. Education is important and students anywhere in the U.S. should have access to first-rate facilities.
However, a taxpayer must also juggle that need with their own financial priorities.
We believe any kind of investment in education is a good idea and we’d urge Cove School District patrons to talk to their school officials and ask questions. The best way to determine whether such a venture is worth it is to gather as much information as possible.
School officials should also be ready with answers.
