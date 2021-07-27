The Joseph City Council made a series of decisions last week that seem — at least for now — to be steps in the right direction after months of internal upheaval and angst that led to the censure and resignation of a councilor.
Joseph City Councilor Lisa Collier was elected to serve as the mayor pro-tem, a slot held by former city councilor Kathy Bingham, who was censured and removed from the position last month — and pulled from several committee assignments — because of controversy over her conduct as a councilor.
Bingham was also banned from contact with city employees. She later submitted her resignation, effective the day after her censure was handed down.
The council will wait until later to fill Bingham’s committee assignments because the mayor, Belinda Buswell, was ill and did not attend the regular council meeting.
At first glance the entire Bingham-city council saga could appear to be much ado about nothing but, unfortunately, when it comes to elected leaders, conduct is important.
There is also the important point that elected leaders are stewards of public — read voter — dollars. How they act, what they do and how they make decisions are crucial. There was some regret by the local lawmakers that portions of the debacle became “public.”
Certainly, the months of turmoil were unseemly, but whether the issues should have been “public” is a moot point. That’s because the actions of small-town city councils are the public’s business. Period. Barring situations where Oregon law stipulates some level of secrecy, the council’s actions are, and should be, open to the public.
That means voters have every right to know exactly what is always going on with their elected leaders. Not some of the time. Not when elected leaders believe it is convenient, but always.
We live in a democracy and that means the government’s books, so to speak, are open.
We hope the council chaos will recede into the past and the elected leaders can get back to doing what is important — the people’s business.
We also hope elected leaders across the region, no matter how small a role they play, understand that they work for the people. Not the other way around.
