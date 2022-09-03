The event happened far south of Union County but a recent tour of legislative lawmakers through Malheur County to learn about economic development priorities in that section of our great state should be a prototype for local lawmakers.
The tour was spearheaded by state Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and included state Reps. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, Ken Helm, D-Washington County, along with state Sens. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, Lew Frederick, D-Portland, Bill Hansell, R-Athena, Kate Lieber, D-Beaverton, and Lee Beyer, D-Springfield.
The ultimate goal of the tour was to familiarize lawmakers from different parts of the state with the unique challenges faced by Malheur County because of its location on the Idaho border.
Union County doesn’t share a border with Idaho but the general idea Findley used as a base for the tour is the right one and our own elected officials should seriously consider something similar.
The state — and the nation — are politically divided. Those divisions are accentuated when ignorance prevails.
Oregon is a diverse state but the political battle lines often seem to be very wide and deep. Much of rural Oregon often feels cut off and sidelined by the more prosperous parts of the state. There is a growing perception that certain sections of the state — read urban Oregon — make the decisions. Those decisions are often out of touch with the reality on the ground in a place like Union or North Powder. What works in downtown Portland almost always fails in a place such as La Grande.
Added to the mix are a group of lawmakers who do not know the challenges faced in places like Elgin, and often legislation is passed that has unintended consequences for rural parts of the state.
One of the best ways to avoid those unintended consequences is to ensure legislators know and understand the different cultures of the state. Eastern Oregonians may not see problems and solutions the same way a longtime Portland resident does. Neither is wrong in their perception — just different.
Those differences can make us stronger as a state. Yet those who make the decisions with legislation need to understand how their judgments impact voters in every portion of Oregon.
That’s why tours such as the one sponsored by Findley make a lot of sense and would go, we believe, a long way toward closing a perception gap that continues to widen.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.