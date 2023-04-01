Eastern Oregon University officials appear to be doing all the right things to reduce concerns about safety after two recent unrelated criminal incidents.
That’s good news for not only students but for residents who live nearby.
Readers probably recall that Robert Fox, 33, was arrested on Feb. 26 after he tried to take a student’s belongings from a residence hall. A few weeks later, on March 12, Philip Thompson, 45, Boise, Idaho, was arrested in connection with an assault on a student.
Both incidents are and were troubling, especially for a campus that has a renowned reputation as being a safe area for students.
While students and residents could be justifiably worried about the apparent sudden rise in crime on the campus it is important to remember that, at least so far, college officials appear to be taking the two incidents very seriously and instituting measures to enhance safety.
That should be good news to students and parents and it shows that those in charge at the university are being proactive.
Tim Seydel, the college’s vice president for university advancement, made a good point in a story in this newspaper recently when he admitted there are always examples of criminal behavior on every campus.
Unfortunately, while we’d all like to live in a world where there are no crimes or criminals, we do not. The two recent incidents stand out not because they are routine events but because they are so unusual. Fact is, the campus has been and continues to be one of the safest in the state.
The focus, then, shouldn’t be on the crimes but on what the university is doing to make the campus safer.
The college has ramped up educating students on safety precautions and instituted other measures that will help ensure the campus remains a safe place.
Those steps show that top officials at the college are not ignoring a potential challenge but are, instead, facing the issue head-on.
The college is important to La Grande and to the entire region. Its reputation remains one of excellence and innovation, and the reaction by officials to these criminal incidents shows safety is, and will remain, a top priority.
That should be the best news for students, parents and residents.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.