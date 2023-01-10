Big ideas that promise great dividends for voters are nothing new to America or Oregon, and while there is nothing wrong with dreamy desires, appointed and elected leaders should always be wary the latest ambitious concept might not be more than a flimsy illusion.
Almost always two crucial concepts collide in Eastern Oregon — the need for growth and jobs and a vast public-funded treasure chest for economic development — to create a rickety framework potentially advantageous for someone on the make.
The state and the region like to tout it is open for business — and who would argue with that? — but often the ultimate results are less than satisfying.
Agriculture and nature resources continue to be the big economic bedrocks in our region, but there has never been anything wrong with looking to the future and crafting a plan for a more diversified economy.
Economic development is crucial to any area and even more so in a region like Eastern Oregon. And there is, potentially, a great deal of money out there to help fuel economic development.
The state, through its economic development agency, Business Oregon, offers grants and loans for those who seek to generate economic development. The agency was designed to help produce development across the state and, for the most part, has done a pretty good job over the years.
Oregon also showcases a series of tax incentive programs to help spark growth. One of those programs — dubbed Enterprise Zones — abolishes taxes on new property and equipment for three to five years, and in some rural areas for 15 years.
Those are important programs because they offer the potential of attracting a large business that can produce jobs for the local area.
Yet what most need to remember is that generally, those economic development funds are public money.
The key piece, though, on all of these programs and incentives and grants and loans is oversight. Because taxpayers are often on the hook financially for such endeavors, it is critically important that elected leaders make their choices about attracting businesses carefully. Pie-in-the-sky, wide-sweeping proclamations about what a program or new business will do for a particular area are well and fine, but it is necessary to remember economic development, in the end, is a gamble.
That doesn’t mean we should refrain from seeking new businesses and industry but that, as a region, we always carefully consider what can be the reality in five or 10 years with a specific development.
