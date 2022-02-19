Funding for a sewer project at the Union County Fairgrounds is thankfully a priority for local officials, but the region’s state representatives at the Legislature need to step up and find a way to get the project funded.
Now, the Union County Fair Board and the Union County Board of Commissioners are searching for funds for the project that would connect the sewage from the fairgrounds to the city system.
Now, there are no working restrooms at the fairgrounds and needed money is spent on portable toilets for events.
The situation is, frankly, deeply troubling and should be unacceptable to every voter living in Union County. That’s because the fairgrounds represent more than just a patch of grass and some barns and other buildings. The fairgrounds should be a critical pillar in the county’s tourism toolbelt. The yearly fair is, in many respects, a big deal for 4H and FFA students and for the public. The fair marks a final celebration before the advent of fall and the start of school and is a time of celebration.
For this facility to be without proper restrooms because of a lack of funding is not only tragic but food for thought as to how this situation developed in the first place and why the facility apparently has had to beg for funding.
But those are questions for a later time. The good news now is local officials see the problem and are doing what they can to fix it. Preliminary estimates show the sewer line project will cost approximately $2 million. There is the possibility that the Oregon Legislature will distribute $10 million to fairs among all 36 Oregon counties. Union County’s cut of that money would be about $270,000.
Of course, that isn’t going to accomplish the goal of getting the sewer system fixed by itself, and that is where our state representatives need to step in. They can — and should — advocate at the state level to find more money for this important project. There are no guarantees they will be successful, but no one will know until they try.
The sewer project at the fairgrounds needs to be going as soon as possible. The voters of Union County deserve to have a fairground that is functional in all aspects.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.