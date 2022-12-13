The fact the Forest Service will soon start work on a revised Blue Mountains Forest Plan with better data should be good news to voters across the region.
As many readers probably already know, the forest plan is a crucial framework that touches at the very heart of our region and its long-term economic viability.
The initial draft of the forest blueprint was abandoned in 2018 because of negative feedback from resident and leaders across the region, and one of the key sticking points for many was the socioeconomic report the Forest Service used as the foundation for the document.
That socioeconomic data lacked specific and crucial information about the counties that sit or adjoin the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forest. The data, it turned out, could have been plugged into nearly any area of the United States and was utterly lacking in creating a real-time snapshot of the local region.
Thankfully, the new plan will use as its foundation new data dug up by Wallowa Resources, Eastern Oregon University’s Rural Engagement and Vitality Center, the Eastern Oregon Center for Economic Information and the Ecosystem Work Force Program at the University of Oregon.
The new data — dubbed the Blues Intergovernmental Council Final Socioeconomic Report, was crafted with funds from the Eastern Oregon Counties Association, the Forest Service, Wallowa Resources and EOU.
The new report will use this data and show statistics on how the U.S. Forest Service management of our national forests impacts people who live in our region. The new socioeconomic report will furnish officials with a review in real-time of 14 Oregon and Washington counties within our three main national forests.
This new socioeconomic report is important because it gives officials who will craft another Blue Mountains Forest Plan the kind of data that is specific to our region. To create a plan of any kind, the right kind of information is necessary. Now, federal officials will be able to draw from information that is more comprehensive and detailed.
Our national forests are more than just nice places to go visit or hunt. They are a potential economic engine that can augment everyone’s future. True, the national forests are not a boundless preserve of harvestable timber but they are key natural resource areas that can be leveraged to help the region find a certain degree of prosperity.
No forest plan should be developed without up-to-date and site-specific information. Now, one of the arguably most important blueprints of our future can rely on solid data.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.