Bob Moody, the venerable former publisher of The Observer, proved that a small-town newspaper could be profitable and energetic in its coverage of local news, and his recent passing is poignant because he represented an era when local journalism was the lifeblood of a community.
Moody was a member of the old guard of Oregon newspapermen, who forged ahead inside a post-World War II economic boom when life was slower and, arguably, more well-defined.
Moody was a good businessman and, while he was not formally trained as a journalist, one of the finest newspapermen in the state.
The vestiges of his work ethic and business acumen remain. Many journalists passed through the doors of The Observer and worked for Moody. He showed his business sense to countless others as he managed La Grande’s local news sheet into a regional powerhouse.
Yet while we can list the business and journalist accomplishments, we cannot forget Bob Moody as the man. A man who was straightforward but kind; serious but good for a quick laugh at a joke.
His legacy, then, will continue to be distilled into the fabric of the state’s journalism blanket, where those who worked for Moody will continue to pass on a rich inheritance of lessons learned from the former publisher.
Moody’s passing is also a reminder that small town journalism is still important, still vital. That’s because Moody believed in the value of journalism at its lowest basic level and understood that sometimes the world of news — of doing what was right by publishing a story — might collide with the demands of a business. He never flinched though. He always pushed ahead on a tough story. That degree of dedication earned him the respect of his peers, but, more importantly, produced a level of respect that never diminished.
Moody’s contribution to Oregon journalism was long ago recognized and his constant focus on producing award-winning coverage and leading a successful business set a high standard.
There is no doubt that the world of Oregon journalism lost a paragon of knowledge and experience.
Bob Moody embodied the sacred values of journalism for a town, a county and a region. We will not see his like again.
