Tuesday, Oct. 18, is an important day for anyone who plans to participate in the Nov. 8 election.

That day is the last day people can register to vote for the election. Registration can be completed at the Oregon Secretary of State website or by mail with a registration card postmarked on or before Oct. 18.

