Tuesday, Oct. 18, is an important day for anyone who plans to participate in the Nov. 8 election.
That day is the last day people can register to vote for the election. Registration can be completed at the Oregon Secretary of State website or by mail with a registration card postmarked on or before Oct. 18.
Registration cards can be acquired at the county clerk’s office, public libraries, post offices and the state Department of Motor Vehicles outlets.
Oct. 18 is also the date of a local candidates forum for those running for La Grande mayor and city council slots. The event is sponsored by the La Grande Fire Department’s Firefighters Local 924 Union and the La Grande Police Association, and we urge La Grande voters to attend the session. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the La Grande Fire Department on Cove Avenue.
At the forum candidates will get 10 minutes each to speak about any category linked to public safety. At the end of the forum there will be a question-and-answer session with the audience.
The election year is unique in a good way for local voters because of the number of candidates seeking positions on the city council. Voters will be presented with more choices, and that is always a good thing for local democracy.
Forums like the one set at the La Grande Fire Station are one of the best ways for voters to gauge the qualifications of a specific candidate. The opportunity to ask questions after each stump speech allows voters to judge the candidates’ particular merits and where they stand on an issue.
Interaction between voters and those who wish to represent them is always a good thing for our system of government but, at the end of the day, none of that will matter if people don’t vote.
Voting in Oregon is as about as easy as it can be and the ability to cast a ballot is one of the most sacred of all responsibilities for a member of a republic.
The forum set for Oct. 18 is an event voters should not miss. It will be one of the last opportunities for voters to voice their views and to listen to those who believe they can make a difference in local government.
We hope you attend.
