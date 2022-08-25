Last year, we used the space on this page to urge those who could and had the interest to check out the possibilities of becoming a referee for prep sports.
We did so because we understand the importance of prep sports in the communities that dot our great region, and now our schools are facing another shortage of football referees.
That’s not good news for the future of prep football in our area.
Is it a crisis demanding everyone’s attention? Probably not, but it is something our communities across the region should evaluate on their own to find a solution.
The reason, of course, is a simple one. Prep sports — and, in some ways, especially football — hold a very special place in the culture of our area. Every autumn delivers a sense of renewal and excitement on the football field.
Prep football is so much more than just a group of people running around on a field. Football teaches discipline, courage and commitment, and many of us enjoy the Friday nights — or afternoons — when we can take time out of our busy lives and stop for a moment to cheer on amateur athletics.
However, if there are not enough referees for the games, an entire system — carefully built upon schedules and times — is thrown out of whack.
That means games can be delayed or, even worse, canceled.
That, in turn, means one of the most rewarding elements to school — fair and fun athletic competition — fades away.
That impacts students and families. The opportunity to learn about life — that often there is defeat, but grit and determination can translate into victory — vanishes when games get canceled.
There is no use avoiding one of the other problems behind the lack of referees: They often bear the brunt of needless criticism and insults during a prep athletic contest. All too often passions get super-charged, and unpleasant and unacceptable words are thrown out onto the field toward referees.
We can’t do much about other people’s behavior, but we can encourage those who have an interest to give referring a try.
Sure, you’re not going to make a million dollars, and yes you will be criticized. Yet, when the criticism does arrive, that is when referees must remember that what they are doing is bigger than a few words cast out by someone with bad manners.
We need referees. Period.
