La Grande residents have a great opportunity Tuesday, Oct. 4, when candidates running to be the mayor and city councilors convene at Tap That Growlers on Adams Avenue from 6-8 p.m.
Mayoral candidate Mat Miles and council candidates Molly King, Denise Wheeler and Cody Vela will be in attendance at the meet and greet event.
Meet and greet sessions are invaluable tools for voters. The give voters the opportunity to ask each candidate questions, and to hear the answers in person.
If, as former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Tip O’Neil once said, all politics is local, then the session will be a good, first look for voters at some of the candidates seeking to be propelled into office.
Fortunately for our democracy, candidates have been holding meet and greet sessions from the early days of the Republic. Back then, that often meant a candidate stood on a tree stump or on the back of a wagon proclaiming their virtues to voters.
While there most likely won’t be any tree stumps within Tap That Growlers, the idea is the same. These candidates who wish to represent La Grande residents will be able to stand close to voters and declare their worthiness to be elected.
It is the kind of up-front democracy that our nation is renowned for and is a good thing for the body politic.
The ability to meet face-to-face with a candidate means a voter can get a sense of the individual as a person. When the day comes to open the ballot and make a selection, the choice is not simply a list of names with no faces. Instead, they are living, breathing people who were asked questions and gave answers.
We frankly need more such meet and greet events in the run-up to the Nov. 8 election. Especially in this digital age, the opportunity to talk to a candidate in person is one of democracy’s most valuable tools and should not be wasted by voters.
So, if you can, stop by Tap That Growlers and meet the candidates. And keep an eye out for other opportunities to get to know the candidates for city council and mayor, such as a forum planned for next week at EOU.
