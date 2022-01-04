Residents have an opportunity to get involved with their local communities because several county advisory committees have openings.
At least seven committees — from the Mount Emily Recreation Area committees to the Northeast Oregon Economic Development Board of Directors — need new members.
Interested citizens are invited to submit a completed Advisory Committee Application, which are available at the Union County Administrative Office, 1106 K Ave., La Grande.
There are few better ways to contribute to one’s community than by volunteering to be part of an advisory committee. The committees play an important — some would say vital — role in the basic nuts and bolts of democratic government.
There usually isn’t any stipend attached to such volunteer positions, but their importance outweighs any type of monetary compensation.
We need people to be involved in our communities now more than ever. The COVID-19 pandemic created rifts in our entire society and, by extension, separated us from our government in ways that are not healthy for the future of democracy.
We need to all be more involved in our government for a host of reasons. Our democratic government is structured in a way that demands citizen involvement or it doesn’t work. Involvement doesn’t mean making wide-sweeping proclamations on social media. That’s usually a modern form of yelling and hoping other like-minded individuals pick up the banner and join in the screaming.
No, our democracy needs people who will volunteer their time with no ulterior motive other than to help.
Once that type of civic involvements was common but over the past few decades it has began to evaporate. There is an array of reasons for this circumstance and scholars can, and do, argue about them now.
Yet the solution remains a simple one — involvement. We are all pressed for time. All of us are busy. Yet, one day, or a few days, a month to be on a committee is not only time well spent but will enhance our democracy.
The beauty of our democracy is its very utility. That’s what the founders wanted and that is how they designed our government. It doesn’t work, though, if no one is involved.
So, if you have the time and the inclination, check out the open positions on local committees and make a commitment to contributing to the success of our democracy.
