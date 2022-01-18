Bud Pierce, a 2022 Republican candidate for governor, visited Eastern Oregon recently with visits in Ontario, John Day and Baker City, and his campaign tour will surely be one of many by the host of candidates vying to become Oregon’s chief executive.
Lots of promises are going to be made, wide-sweeping proclamations will fill the air and stories about the candidates will sprawl across social media and newspapers until final election results are tallied in November.
First, though, there will be a primary set for May when the long list of candidates will be pared down. All this political theater is a traditional part of the American process of democracy and we, as voters, should be pleased every few years we get that opportunity to meet those among us who want to be our representatives. Elections are truly the one key piece of our democracy.
Yet that process, and our democracy, only works if people get out and vote. That has proven to be a real challenge for several years across the country as the number of people voting in an off-year election — a nonpresidential election — appeared to waver or decline.
The problem, while not a new one, is troubling. The founders in many ways designed our democracy carefully so that it could endure. A crucial part of their design was the notion that voters would, well, vote. Without widespread participation in the voting process, our democracy loses. That means residents lose.
Part of the obligation to be a citizen of the United States is to vote. Voters also have another responsibility and that is to carefully do their research on the candidates. Research, typically, doesn’t mean what one hears on Fox News or CNN. No, it means actual research. It means studying a candidate’s response to key issues, expecting your local news media to ask tough questions. When those tough questions are asked, it means listening very carefully to the response and then evaluating it.
Voting and elections are about democracy, but they are also about participation, both in the voting booth and before the first ballot is cast.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.