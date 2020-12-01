Today is Giving Tuesday. The idea came out of the nonprofit Mary-Arrchie Theater Company in Chicago, which nine years ago urged shoppers to donate to charity once they were done with their Cyber Monday shopping. Giving Tuesday went viral and became a global event.
Just as numerous local businesses are struggling under the constraints of COVID-19 mandates, so are dozens of local nonprofits. If you have a spare dollar or more, or spare time, consider giving to any of these or the other local nonprofits and charities operating in Northeast Oregon.
• Northeast Oregon Network — Works to improve health systems delivery and health systems planning programs for residents of Eastern Oregon: www.neonoregon.org, 541-624-5101.
• Shelter From the Storm — Provides services to those who have been affected by interpersonal violence, sexual assault and stalking through advocacy, education and awareness: www.unioncountysfs.org, 541-963-7226.
• Union County Museum Society — Presents and preserves the history of Union County and the surrounding area and operates the county’s historical museum: www.ucmuseumoregon.com, 541-562-6003.
• Union County Warming Station — Provides shelter and resources to preserve the life and health of those with no place to sleep during cold Union County winters: www.ucwarmingstation.org, to donate contact Ashley Smith at 541-786-6596 or asmith@neonoregon.org.
• Art Center East — Community arts organization offers arts learning opportunities in regional schools and other accessible arts programming: www.artcentereast.org, 541-624-2800.
• Blue Mountain Humane Association — Animal shelter and rescue committed to providing a safe, humane, high-save environment to connect all animals with their forever family, and reunite lost animals with their owners: www.bmhumane.org, 541-963-0807.
• Wallowa Land Trust — Works cooperatively with private landowners, Indian tribes, local communities and governmental entities to protect the rural nature of the Wallowa Country: www.wallowalandtrust.org, 541-426-2042.
• Wallowa County Humane Society — Committed to the well-being of companion animals: www.wallowacountyhumanesociety.org, 541-263-0336.
• Wallowa Resources — Creates strong economies and healthy landscapes through land stewardship, education and job creation: www.wallowaresources.org, 541-426-8053.
• Fishtrap — Promotes clear thinking and good writing in and about the West: www.fishtrap.org, 541-426-3623.
• Josephy Center for Arts and Culture — Provides functional space so Wallowa County residents and visitors can view art, listen to music, watch theater, engage in workshops and classes and learn about and contribute to the history and culture of Wallowa County: www.josephy.org, 541-432-0505.
