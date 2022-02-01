About the best thing that can be said for the conclusion of an investigation by the Oregon School Activities Association regarding the use of racist remarks at a football playoff game last fall is it is over.
Last month, the OSAA released its findings on an alleged incident that occurred during a La Grande-Gladstone football playoff game in November. The OSAA found the allegations regarding the use of racial slurs by members of the La Grande team against the Gladstone squad could not be confirmed.
Another allegation, that an official identified a Gladstone coach by his ethnicity, was confirmed. The probe, though, found that the official later apologized to the coach during the game.
The OSAA review of the game lasted several months, and a third-party investigator was used to conduct the probe. Players and staff were interviewed.
While the OSAA could not substantiate the evidence of the use of a racial slur, it did recognize “that students, coaches and families were negatively impacted.”
The entire episode was unpleasant but there are some bright spots. For one, it is clear the La Grande and Gladstone school districts worked together to find the truth in this matter. That says a lot about officials in both districts and should be a reminder to everyone that once emotions cool, clearheaded individuals are available to address such issues in a methodical way.
The OSAA should get some credit as well for tackling this controversial issue with professionalism and tact, while also staying focused on finding the truth.
No agency, no school official, eagerly seeks to experience such an episode as what was alleged at that November game. However, when such issues arise, it is gratifying to know that top leaders in state school districts — and the OSAA — will not shy away from investigating and working diligently to discover the truth.
While the investigation and conduct of the school officials in this matter were good, there is no getting around the fact none of this should have occurred in the first place.
That is why a focus on sportsmanship and equality should always be paramount at prep sporting events. We’re glad this incident is now behind us and hope that such episodes do not occur in the future.
