Gov. Kate Brown was justified in taking action to try to reverse Oregon’s unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases over the past couple weeks.
But some aspects of the Nov. 18 to Dec. 2 “freeze” the governor announced Friday, Nov. 13, unfairly punish certain businesses. They’re also inconsistent with the statements Brown and health officials have made recently in explaining the rapid increase in infections.
Oregon’s rate of new cases has risen significantly during November, and not because more people are being tested. A higher percentage of people who are tested are infected, the statewide weekly positivity averages increasing from between about 5.6% and 8.5% in October to about 12.1% during the first half of November.
Union County is having a similar surge.
The county had 504 cases 15 days ago. The Oregon Health Authority now pegs the county’s total at 627. That’s roughly 20% of the county’s total for the entire 9-month-long pandemic.
These trends have the potential to stress hospital capacities. More vitally, they mean more people will get seriously ill, and more will die. Brown, as the state’s top elected official, could hardly ignore that reality.
Yet some of more severe restrictions now in effect put a target on restaurants, even though neither the governor nor her health advisors have named that business sector as contributing to the recent surge. Indeed, officials at the state and county level have repeatedly emphasized social gatherings, including parties, are the biggest problem. State officials, in discussing the COVID-19 surge, have cited Halloween parties in Multnomah County as an example, one of which had 100 guests.
But Brown has limited restaurants, many of which have endured major revenue hits due to previous restrictions during the pandemic, to providing only takeout meals during the freeze.
The governor also announced restrictions on the size of household gatherings — six people from no more than two households. But some people, deprived of eating at a restaurant, will instead host gatherings at their homes that surpass those limits. In other words, the state’s restrictions on restaurants could prompt people to engage in the very behavior health officials say is driving the surge in infections.
But rather than call for people to limit even much more modest gatherings to six people from no more than two households — and directing Oregon State Police to work with local police to enforce those restrictions — the governor could have appealed to our better instincts.
Some people, unfortunately, will ignore even precautions with proven benefits, such as wearing a mask in situations where distancing isn’t possible.
But the new, arbitrary guidelines on the number of people at private gatherings, along with the potential for police involvement, seem likely to provoke resentment even in some people who have been acting responsibly and who earnestly want to continue to do so.
What about families who self-quarantine prior to a holiday gathering, or who are tested in advance of the gathering? Even if such a group exceeds the limits in place during the “freeze,” the gathering likely would pose a smaller risk of spreading the virus than an event that complies with the guidelines but whose attendees haven’t taken any proactive measures.
Brown faces quite a quandary. Her critics accuse her of employing a “one-size-fits-all” approach, but in a state of 98,466 square miles with 4 million residents, it’s not easy to craft a policy to combat a virus and fully addresses the myriad circumstances across the state.
Still, Brown and her team of experts should explain why the two-week freeze has an outsized effect on businesses that haven’t been implicated as a major part of the recent problems.
