Local voters, if they get the chance, should listen in to the Union County Board of Commissioners special meeting Wednesday, Feb. 9, regarding the idea of moving several Oregon counties into Idaho.
In 2020, local voters passed a measure that compels the commissioners to hold public meetings to discuss the proposal. While residents can’t attend the meeting in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they can participate via phone by dialing 669-900-6833 or 253-215-8782. The meeting ID number is 814 2000 6863. To access the Zoom link, go to www.union-county.org/commissioners/agendaminutes and click on the meeting’s agenda.
The concept of moving Idaho’s border to include at least a dozen Oregon counties is the work of Citizens for Greater Idaho, a nonprofit that began its campaign several years ago. The effort reflects in a real way the urban-rural divide in Oregon and the resulting frustration with Salem regarding a range of regulations and policies. Many in Eastern Oregon don’t feel their values are represented in the Oregon Legislature.
The meeting Feb. 9 won’t deliver any earth-shattering new concepts. The meeting is simply a session for local lawmakers to discuss the idea and gather input.
That’s where area residents come in. If they have the opportunity, they should give reasoned input during the session that reflects the will of the people.
The idea to move Idaho’s border deserves to be discussed and evaluated. While its merits may be self-evident to some, the fact is the idea has a long, long way to go before it could even get off the ground.
That’s because any kind of border move would not only take the approval of the Idaho and Oregon legislatures but also the U.S. Congress. That’s a heavy lift.
The idea, though, is beneficial in one way. It has the potential to create some buzz and force many urban lawmakers to start paying attention to the massive gap that has been created between certain sections of the state and Salem.
This divide has been growing for decades. It is unnecessary. We are all one state, and all geared to the same broad goals.
There is no getting around the fact that there are two very different ideologies at work in Oregon, and we need to work together to narrow the philosophical gap.
The Feb. 9 meeting will be a good time for lawmakers and voters to discuss and maybe come up with solutions that don’t require moving the border.
