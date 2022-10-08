Facing what Susannah Morgan, chief executive officer of the Oregon Food Bank, called historic levels of hunger, a large segment of the state’s population is being pushed into a corner and elected leaders from the local level on up to the Legislature need to take notice.
Far too many Oregonians, stretched across the urban centers of the state to the secluded rural enclaves of the state, rely on basic food necessities from food banks and pantries. Many of those who seek assistance from the Oregon Food Bank, for example, have full-time jobs and a steady income but they can’t pay all their bills.
That means a family must make trade-offs — between heat and food, for example — and with inflation on the rise the situation will only worsen.
In the United States, no one should go hungry.
Yet we face an ongoing problem with food insecurity, one that is highlighted in news reports and lingers at the edge of our collective consciousness but never gets solved.
The answers appear elusive, but they are, in fact, easer to find than most expect. Those answers revolve around better — or higher — wages, more accessible housing and elimination of a host of inequities.
For generations individual food banks sponsored by religious organization or the state tried to provide a safety net of sorts to those who are in dire straits, but there was never enough money, never enough product and always a growing need.
No doubt the hunger issue is a big one and seemingly hopelessly complicated. Yet, much like the state’s homeless dilemma, the issue isn’t just going to go away.
Finding a way to create better paying jobs is one answer, but that runs straight up against the system — capitalism — that our nation and most of the world functions under. Business — especially small business — drives the nation’s prosperity. Business owners don’t become successful by paying exorbitant wages. Yet there is room to create the type of standard-of-living jobs that can allow workers to afford the basic necessities such as food.
The truth is the taxpayer, the business owner, will pay either way. Either up front, with higher wages, or later when a problem such as hunger arrives at their doorstep demanding a solution.
Local elected and state leaders should make solving this issue a priority. Especially in Eastern Oregon, where the panacea of economic development is always a faint beacon on the horizon, any new industry or project should also carry a component to address inequities.
