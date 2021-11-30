Poor decisions by lawmakers in the Oregon Legislature is not a new phenomenon, but a decision by elected leaders to approve bond funds to help upgrade parks around the state was a good move.
The decision means the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department can spend up to $50 million on park renovations across the state over a two-year period. The money will help fund renovations for new visitor centers, restrooms and parking lots.
The funds are very much an investment in the future and in tourism for the state. Parks are, in a sense, the face of our state for people from other parts of the nation and the world.
Money generated from tourism can be one of those hard-to-quantify elements for residents of the state. Those of us who live and work in Eastern Oregon know of our parks and pass by them frequently. What is more difficult to ascertain for many is that those parks generate real dollars for state coffers.
According to Travel Oregon, state tourism is a $12 billion industry that employees thousands. So, while our parks are designed to showcase the best of our state, the industry behind them is an economic engine that benefits communities.
That is why the planned upgrade are, in a real way, a solid investment.
The upgrades, set to occur between May 2022 and March 2023, will add value to our state in other ways too. Eastern Oregon’s parks — stretched from remote Malheur County to Hood River County — are gateways to our unique culture for residents and visitors.
Investing in infrastructure — and parks are part of infrastructure — is never an easy decision, but this time lawmakers in Salem got it right. They understood that we can’t let our parks disintegrate and become a totem of the past but instead need to be refurbished with a sizeable investment that will deliver a brighter future.
