May is Wildfire Awareness Month and while the weather the past few weeks delivered wet and cold conditions it is wise for residents to remember the hot and dry days of summer are just around the corner.
Warnings about fire danger are now nearly routine because of the dangerous, overgrown state of our forests. The climate isn’t helping much either. Add drought to the bigger picture and a recipe for potential disaster is mixed and ready.
Yet the climate can’t take all the blame for dangerous wild and forest fires. Blazes accidently — or otherwise — ignited by humans continue to be a growing problem.
That means those of us who want to take advantage of the great vistas and mountains that surround our valley need to be aware of the danger from fire.
Fires start with a spark and that means campers, hikers and anyone else trudging throughout the great expanse of wilderness around us should take heed to minimize the potential for an inadvertent miscue with fire.
One spark from equipment — especially motorized equipment, such as cars, trucks and ATVs — can create mayhem in terms of fire.
Sparks are also generated by such things as electricity, chainsaws or even target shooting.
Last year, more than 1,000 fires scorched huge swaths of land in Oregon, and while many were sparked by Mother Nature — such as from lightning strikes — the source of other fires could be traced back to human error.
Now, with rainy, cold weather, the threat of wildfire seems like a distant concern. Yet, the weather will shift and soon the local climate will be warm and dry. Once we enter into the summer months the threat of wildfire is a real one and all of us should be mindful a major blaze can erupt quickly.
We should all expect to enjoy our great outdoor recreation spots this summer. But with our privilege to tromp around the area’s forest comes the responsibility to always use caution.
