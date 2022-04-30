It is fitting that a new event at the Elgin Stampede will be named after longtime resident Ty Hallgarth.
As many readers from that area probably already know, the Elgin Stampede will include Xtreme Bronc Riding to its lineup this year and it will be named for Hallgarth, who died in January.
Hallgarth was president of the Elgin Stampeders and a member of the Stampeders board since 2013.
His efforts, his dedication to the event, are a legacy that will be hard to surpass.
Hallgarth stands out because of his work ethic and willingness to volunteer. He was steadfast in his commitment to the Elgin Stampede, and while he is no longer with us, the example he set will be remembered.
Yet Hallgarth’s contributions to the Elgin rodeo is emblematic of the many people — usually unsung — who help with local events every year.
In a sense, he represents all of those people who give up their time and step up to lend a hand. He certainly didn’t do it for money but because he cared about his community and about the Elgin Stampede. For every area event, there are crews who are committed to making the events happen. When the gates open and we all attend the Stampede or the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union or the Union County Fair it is often easy to forget all of the people — local people — who toil behind the scenes to make such happenings possible.
Whether we realize it or not, we depend on people such as Hallgarth who every year volunteer their time to ensure the events we love remain part of our community fabric.
Becoming a volunteer isn’t just about lending a hand. It sets an example and is a great way to give back to the community. Hallgarth was dedicated to the Elgin Stampede and his work, his foresight, paid dividends not only for the event but for the entire county.
We need more people like Hallgarth, those unsung volunteers who get involved and make a difference.
