All but three counties in Oregon submitted plans to the state for a phased reopening, and we hope soon Union and Wallowa counties will be able to see the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.
Union County’s total number of confirmed cases stands at four as of Wednesday, and the Oregon Health Authority counts three as recovered. Wallowa County has one case, also recovered. The governor’s office wants counties and businesses to meet certain criteria before reopening, such as a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has not been much of an issue out here.
Even with standards to meet, the decision as to when we can reopen rests firmly in our own hands.
We need to adhere to social distancing measures — proven to be effective throughout the nation. Neighboring Umaitlla County, for example, has more than 80 cases of the coronavirus and at least two dead. While more testing there can account for some of the spike, the single overriding factor in the rise, according to the health department, is instances where residents are spreading the sickness at social gatherings.
Union and Wallowa counties can’t afford to ignore the lessons just some ways down the road.
In a way, we would like curtailing the spread of virus to be more complicated than just a willingness to follow a few simple guidelines. But it isn’t. Health officials from the federal level on down have repeatedly stated the steps — easy to follow — to stop the spread. When we fail to do that, we create an environment for the virus to flourish, even in the rural parts of Oregon.
The COVID-19 virus has killed over 80,000 in the U.S. and more than 287,000 globally. It is highly contagious. It isn’t “just like the flu.” It is more dangerous than the flu. Because it is so highly contagious, we all must subscribe to the methods that health officials outlined to stop the virus from spreading.
None of the social distancing rules or the shutdown of the state itself has been easy. Yes, statewide we’ve seemed to cut the spread of the contagion. On the other side of the coin, however, thousands are out of work and the small business community is suffering terribly. There is an understandable urge to get things going again. We get that.
But rather than rushing to reopen, we need to take careful steps.
So, practice social distancing. Wear a mask. Let’s all work together to get past this as fast as possible.
