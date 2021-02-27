The federal stimulus checks helped a lot of Oregonians out when they needed it. And it also is going to help out Oregon government.
The federal government is not taxing the stimulus payments. But Oregon does tax the stimulus payments at the state’s tax rate of 8.75%.
According to the Legislative Revenue Office, a couple who received $3,400 in stimulus payments would have to pay about $298. That could mean your tax refund loses a chunk, or it could mean you end up owing taxes because of the stimulus payment.
Not exactly what most folks would anticipate when it came to the federal assistance.
That tax is going to put about $100 million in revenue into state coffers for the 2019-21 biennium and another $9 million in 2021-23, according to the Oregon Legislative Revenue Office.
Does that sound right to you? The stimulus checks sure seemed to be for helping individuals, not helping state government.
This is not some scheme that came about from Gov. Kate Brown. This has been part of Oregon’s tax code for a while.
Back in 2008, under the second Bush administration, millions of American’s received one-time stimulus payments as part of the $152 billion Economic Stimulus Act at the start of the Great Recession, and Oregonians had to pay taxes on the checks they received.
U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat, wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to eliminate the tax liability the state requires Oregonians to pay on federal stimulus payments. State Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, is working on such a proposal that could drop early next week. State Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, said he does not think the state should tax the payments, and there seems to bipartisan support along those lines. The idea has at least half a nod from Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Democrat. A spokesperson said Kotek “supports the House Revenue Chair evaluating this issue.”
But lawmakers should fact ast on this matter because of earlier tax filers. Fixes to not tax the stimulus payments should take those Oregonians into account as well.
Tell your legislator what you think.
