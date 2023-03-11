La Grande Mayor Justin Rock voiced the right idea last week during a council meeting when he emphasized he wants to sit down with all the parties involved regarding the possibilities of a new law enforcement building for the city and county.
The city council meeting showcased the possibility of a potential flare up between city and county officials over the best way forward.
Now, the sheriff’s office and the La Grande police share a building. Officials agree that the current building is too small.
The potential conflict is over whether the city of La Grande should move ahead on a potential plan to create its own facility, separate from the sheriff’s office.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen briefed the council on his already extensive efforts to fashion a plan for a single building for both agencies. He’s made it clear the county wants to work in conjunction with the city to create a multi-use structure. The county, in short, is willing to share the cost of a new building.
La Grande city lawmakers have voiced support for the idea of exploring options for a police station downtown. La Grande Chief of Police Gary Bell believes an analysis needs to be bought and paid for to help give city officials some idea of what it will cost to move the police department from its current location.
Bell said he will request money in the next budget cycle to pay for the analysis.
Rock deserves credit for his plan to discuss the issue with the key stakeholders, and a more in-depth study regarding the positives and negatives of moving the police department downtown should be completed.
That said, in the end, whether officials understand it or not, the final vote will rest with taxpayers.
The key of course will be — and should be — cost. It needs to be determined which path forward is most cost-effective: keeping the current arrangement and replacing the shared building, or moving the police department downtown.
All the planning and good ideas are fine, but if the costs to taxpayers will be over the top, then it’s a dead issue.
Officials need to be very prudent, and all options must be carefully considered.
