There were some good proposals in Gov. Tina Kotek’s $116 billion budget plan released last week, including an ambitious plan to create more housing in the state.
Kotek dubbed the state’s housing crisis “one of the largest emergencies we have ever faced in Oregon and the human suffering it causes to individuals, families and communities is unacceptable.”
The governor’s rhetoric aside, the housing crisis is one that has lingered — essentially unresolved — for a number of years. So it should be good news that the governor wishes to make solving the problem a top priority.
Kotek wants lawmakers to approve more than $1 billion to build and safeguard affordable housing over the next two years. That’s a big number and it is, unfortunately, probably not enough to solve the housing challenge.
The state overlooked the growing housing crisis for far too long and now faces a serious uphill struggle to get back to a suitable balance.
It should be no surprise that the governor wishes to spend vast sums of cash to solve the housing crisis — she made the problem one of the centerpieces to her campaign — and while there are arguably other priorities to try to fix, we’re gratified she is focused on the issue.
The governor already urged the state to construct more than 35,000 new homes a year, a massive boost over current building projections.
Still, there will be tradeoffs. For example, a host of capital improvement projects sought by universities and community colleges won’t get the kind of funding they wanted. She also has recommended forgoing scheduled payments into the state’s reserve funds to free up money for housing boosts and other priorities such as enhanced mental health services, beefing up education priorities and addressing the state’s homeless situation.
There is also the lingering specter of a possible mild recession in the future for the state. Yet sometimes difficult problems need courageous leadership and the acceptance of a certain amount of risk. The governor’s budget plan isn’t without concerns, but to solve the host of problems the state faces will require a broad view and a commitment to the future.
In the end, only time will tell whether the governor’s acceptance of risk will be a worthy one but, at least when it comes to housing, we believe her plan is a good one.
