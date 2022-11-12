The end of an election delivers great opportunity, and we hope newly elected governor Tina Kotek will be able to exploit the future prospects her selection by voters provides.
Kotek didn’t exactly reach office on a mandate. Her victory over opponent Christian Drazan was close — closer than usual in an Oregon governor’s race — and she can point to four or five counties whose voters helped her reach the state’s highest elected office.
A fairly large swath of the state didn’t vote for her, including Eastern Oregon.
The results of the election once again solidified the by now familiar scenario where voters in a few key counties chose our governor.
The hope, of course, is that fact — a state deeply divided among political lines — can be a starting point for Kotek, a place to move away from on a journey to deliver unity, purpose and leadership for all.
Kotek’s political views stand in stark contrast to much of the state and Eastern Oregon. That’s a divide that must be bridged for the state to move ahead.
For Oregon isn’t just Washington, Lane or Multnomah counties. An individual’s geographic location and political viewpoints shouldn’t be an automatic disqualification from relevance.
The election is over, and Tina Kotek is our governor, and we hope she is able to look at the entire state, see that its political diversity can be a strength and begin to fill in the deep chasm between rural and urban, Republican and Democratic, in Oregon.
She doesn’t necessarily have to do so. She will be a Democratic governor in a state with a Democratic majority in the Senate and the House. Bottom line is if Kotek doesn’t want to do much for anyone but her Democratic cronies, she doesn’t have to. That’s where, though, we hope Kotek will illustrate she isn’t just another politician but has the makings of a statesman. A person who can look at the broader picture and see clearly what needs to be done whether it is a Democratic or a Republican idea.
The end of an election is a time of hope. While hope is not a method, we do wish that our new governor discards partisan politics and governs for all, not just one party.
