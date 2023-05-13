Gov. Tina Kotek’s politics are never going to be very popular in places like Wallowa County, but the state’s top elected official deserves some credit for taking the trip out from Salem to visit the eastern part of the state and listen to voters.

Kotek’s political stances represent to many in Eastern Oregon all that is wrong with the state, a gulf in perception that is nearly unbridgeable. Still, Kotek’s trip clearly signals she doesn’t just represent three or four counties in Western Oregon and she does want input from voters in the state’s easternmost counties.

