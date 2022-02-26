The recent effort by Eastern Oregon University students and faculty to collect food donations for Union County residents is one of those feel-good moments every community should look to and rejoice.
The project also once again puts the spotlight on an ongoing challenge locally where there are people who continue to struggle to feed their families.
That’s why efforts like the one sponsored by the university are so important and send the right message. That message is simple: We care about our neighbors.
The need for many is a year-long battle. While the emphasis every holiday season is rightly placed on helping those who are in need, the demand for assistance — especially with food — doesn’t evaporate as soon as Jan. 1 arrives.
In fact, an argument could be made that other periods during the year reflect an even greater need.
The takeaway on the issue is also straightforward. Those who struggle and need such basic survival items as food are with us every day of every month during the year.
That’s why the food collection effort by the university is so important. More efforts such as that need to be undertaken throughout the year. The more we can do to help those who are less fortunate the better the entire community will be in the long run.
We should not be a community that accepts the fact that there are men and women and children in our midst who must scramble to find food. In a nation and state as great as ours, that is just a fact we should not have to accept. We have basic human rights obligations to ensure children do not go hungry. That those who are struggling receive needed help.
It isn’t an easy challenge to overcome, but working together we can, as a community, lay a foundation for a framework that helps those who hit hard times and need a help up.
The food donation program by the students and faculty at the university deserves praise and we must all do as much as we can to help those who are less fortunate in our community.
