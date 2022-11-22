Not long ago, we orated about how Oregon governor-elect Tina Kotek will greet a host of opportunities as the state’s new chief executive, and the same holds true close to home.
La Grande voters elected two first-time city councilors — and selected a veteran local legislator — to the city council Nov. 8, and those choices mean the elected board will collect new opportunities fueled, hopefully, by new ideas.
Molly King and Denise Wheeler — both new to the council — plus former councilor Corrine Dutto and new mayor Justin Rock will take their places on the local panel that oversees the political element of the city. New elections mean new opportunities. Perhaps a new way forward. Perhaps the display of new innovative ideas.
We hope each council member can grasp those potential opportunities to lead the city into a bright future. There are, of course, no shortage of challenges and each new member of any elected board must learn to work with their colleagues. That theme — working together — is really the key element to democracy, whether it is at the federal level or right here at home.
Voters, as a rule, don’t want gridlock. We may all wave the bloody political shirt during an election but when it gets down to ensuring the trains run on time, so to speak, voters want methodical and prudent action.
That used to be a political watchword but in the past five years especially, fighting and screaming seem to be the life blood of modern American political discourse.
All elected leaders everywhere must discard such nonsense. Yelling and embracing lunatic fringe concepts doesn’t move Democracy forward.
The city council — with its new members — has a tremendous opportunity to forge a sustainable future for the city.
We would be remiss if we did not mention the departure of longtime councilors John Bozarth and Gary Lillard. While the new members of the council get their chance to contribute, Bozarth and Lillard stand as good examples of local legislators who devoted valuable time to their fellow residents. Their experience, their political know-how, will be missed.
Both men contributed to small-town democracy, and their contributions should not be forgotten.
